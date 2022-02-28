No More Discounts on Liquor in Delhi As Govt Looks to Curb Rush Outside Stores

The government in Delhi on Monday ordered to discontinue giving discounts on MRP of liquor, citing law and order problems outside shops due to large crowds.

Issuing a notification, the AAP-led government’s excise department in the national capital said that it has discontinued discounts, rebates or concessions on liquor prices. “Due to discounts being offered at liquor stores in Delhi through their retail vends, there are instances reported of large crowds gathered outside liquor stores leading to a law and order problem and causing inconvenience to local people in the area," according to the notification.

Liquor shops in Delhi have been offering heavy discounts on MRP in a bid to sell off their existing stock by the end of March when liquor licenses are up for renewal.

The hefty discounts were a result of the Delhi government’s new Excise Policy, which allowed liquor stores to offer up to 35 per cent discounts on certain alcohol brands.

Under the new excise policy implemented last November, over 580 liquor shops have been opened by private firms. The Excise department has allotted 849 licences for retail liquor sales to private parties through the tender process. The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled municipal corporations have sealed several liquor shops for alleged violations of Delhi Master Plan provisions.

The Excise department recently allowed licensees for shifting their shops if they fell in non-confirming areas in a ward to authorised commercial areas within a given zone. The licences were issued by dividing the city into 32 zones.

