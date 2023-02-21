No More Grand Theft Trains: OTP-based Digital Lockers to Soon Protect Railway Parcels, Goods Wagons

In a major step towards protecting the parcels and goods wagons from theft, Indian Railways will soon come up with an OTP-based digital locker that can only be operated by designated staff and will prevent theft of items being transported in trains.

According to an official from the Ministry, the prototype is being developed in three-four divisions, including Howrah.

“The idea is to have locks in goods and parcel wagons. These locks will be OTP-protected and only designated railway officials will be able to open it up. The idea is in an initial and experimental stage and being developed in three-four divisions. We are yet to finalise the lock. We are working on this and it is expected to be launched very soon," the official told News18.

Currently, the wagons are sealed and the seal is checked at every station. In case the seal is found broken at a station, appropriate steps are taken to file a complaint and investigation starts between the two stations where the seal was broken. This process needs a lot of manpower.

Advertisement

“An official has to check all this manually at each station. However, the new locks will be equipped with geofencing and can be opened only at designated stations. So, if a train is stopped anywhere and someone tries to break it, they will fail. Also, this will save manpower as no official will be required to check the seal at every station. Without OTP, it will not be possible to open these locks," the official added, demanding anonymity.

They also said that the service is likely to be installed in passenger trains with parcel wagons first. Such locks are used in trucks and it will be the first time that the Ministry will be using it.

“Theft will not be possible after these locks. We are dedicated to this and are working aggressively. This will prevent theft of cement, goods and parcels," they added.

It will be streamlined through Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and will be developed and customised as per the need of the Railways.

While there is no database on theft of parcels or goods, every year a decent number of complaints are filed related to these, another official told News18.

Read all the Latest India News here