'No More Kidnapping, Extortion': Arunachal's Wancho Tribe Raises Banner of Protest against Insurgents

The Wanchos, inhabiting the insurgency-affected Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, turned up in large numbers in the Longding and Kanubari towns on Monday to stage a massive protest rally against the alleged illegal taxation and abduction being carried out by the NSCN K-YA group in the region.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with ‘No Extortion’, ‘No Kidnapping’, and ‘No More Humiliation’, the angry youth along with villagers shouted slogans against the atrocities allegedly carried out by the insurgent outfit. The deep anguish against the group was evident from the emotionally charged atmosphere during the protest rallies.

Sources said that under sustained pressure from relentless successful operations by security forces against the insurgent groups in Longding district and the villagers’ refusal to pay illegal house tax to the banned outfits, the NSCN K-YA and others adopted a new strategy recently.

In order to evade the security forces, operatives of the proscribed groups are exploiting the neighbouring Mon district of Nagaland as a safe haven to orchestrate their illegal activities. The insurgents deceitfully call the innocent villagers for discussions in border villages of Nagaland and forcibly detain them to demand ransom. On a few occasions, the armed insurgent groups sneaked in from the jungles of Nagaland and kidnapped the village authorities to demand ransom.

Outraged by the activities being carried out by the militant groups, the Wancho Council, the apex tribal body of the Longding district, took a unanimous decision on May 24, 2022, to protest against the illegal activities.

They appealed to the Tirap Changlang People’s Forum to express solidarity with them on the same ground.

The protests were an open expression and a united stand by civil society against the insurgent groups operating in the region. It is an indication of the waning support base of insurgents in the Wancho region. The newfound courage of local villagers and their belief in the security forces and government administration will go a long way in restoring peace and normalcy in the insurgency-infested area of Arunachal Pradesh, say observers.

Village headman Napho Nigam of Lauksim village in Arunachal’s Longding district was abducted by five NSCN K-YA cadres on May 7. The alleged cadres were in combat dress with long-range weapons when kidnapping the person.

The NSCN K-YA on May 10 finally freed Napho. Longding superintendent of police Vikram Harimohan Meena confirmed the safe release.

