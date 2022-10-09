Will it Rain Again in Delhi-NCR Tomorrow? Here’s What IMD Says

Incessant rain in Delhi-NCR will come to an end and there will not no more showers from tomorrow onwards. The sudden rain gave the public a first taste of the upcoming winter but also led to waterlogging at several places in the city.

Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani said that there would be no rain in Delh-NCR from tomorrow onwards.

“Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR," news agency ANI reported quoting RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD.

The national capital received the second highest rainfall since 2007 in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological data on Sunday.

The interactions of a western disturbance, which lies as a trough in mid and upper air with a deep trough of easterly wind at a lower level, is the reason behind post-monsoon rain, it said.

A weather official said that the easterly wind phenomenon is responsible for the very high moisture incursions - that cause rains - from Arabian Sea across Gujarat and east Rajasthan, spreading up to Uttarakhand crossing Delhi region.

The incessant rains also improved the air quality in Delhi on Sunday to “satisfactory" level.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the weather official said. The difference between minimum temperature (20.8 degrees Celsius) on Friday and maximum temperature (23.4 degrees Celsius) on Saturday was 2.6 degrees Celsius — the lowest since 1969, the official said.

Earlier, the lowest such margin was recorded on October 19, 1998 at 3.1 degree Celsius, the IMD added. Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 was 100 per cent, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

