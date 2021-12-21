No Need to Vaccinate Children Against Covid Right Now, Centre Informed About Decision: NTAGI Member

There is no need to vaccinate children against Covid-19 as the data shows no urgency, a member of the Narendra Modi government’s panel on vaccination has told News18.com.

According to Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI), the panel has informed the central government that “children are doing fine and we should not be vaccinating children now".

The data driving the decision to not vaccinate children on an urgent basis shows no significant mortality among children due to Covid-19.

“India has not witnessed a single death among children below 12 years of age due to Covid-19. We have registered deaths among children due to cancer, leukaemia and other diseases where children tested positive, but those deaths cannot be attributed to Covid-19," Muliyil, who is a professor at Christian Medical College in Vellore and known as one of the country’s leading epidemiologists, told News18.com.

Advertisement

While the central government hasn’t made an official statement so far on the decision to vaccinate children, News18.com had reported in October that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had told senior officials there should be no rush in clearing vaccines for children or starting the drive.

The NTAGI was also asked to take a holistic view before submitting the final plan to start the drive as the government has been exercising extraordinary caution before it finally kick-starts Covid-19 vaccination drive for children in India.

Mandaviya had earlier asked officers to study reasons behind the slow pace of vaccine rollout for children in developed nations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.