No New Madrasas in UP, Yogi Govt Accepts Proposal to Stop Grants

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has now decided to stop grants for new madrasas in the state, following this no new madrasas, in the State will get any government grant from now on.

The move comes after a meeting was chaired by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and attended by all top UP cabinet ministers. During the meeting on May 17, the proposal put forward by the state’s Minority Welfare Department was accepted with a voice vote.

The new decision has ended former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav government’s policy. As per the media reports, in its last Budget, the UP government had allocated Rs 479 crore under the madrassa modernisation scheme, granting funds to the 558 institutes of the total of nearly 16,000 registered madrassas in the state, reported Times Now.

In the last week, this is the second decided that the Uttar Pradesh government has made regarding madrassas. Last week the Uttar Pradesh government made it mandatory for all students and teachers in madrasas of the state to sing the National Anthem before commencing classes. The order was implemented on May 12. According to reports, there are over 16,000 registered madrasas in the state out of which 558 are aided. Around 20 lakh students are enrolled in the madrasas across the state, reported India Today.

Defending the decision for compulsory national anthem at all madrassa, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said that the state government wants the madrassa students to be ‘full of patriotism’. He said madarassa education is crucial for minorities and when the national anthem is sung, students would learn society’s values.

The minister said the state government was working for the upliftment of madarassa education. “Now Madarassa students study religious scriptures alongside math, science, and computer," he said, reported Zee news.

