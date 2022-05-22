No Offensive Slogans, Weapons & Cap on Capacity: Cops List 13 Conditions for Raj Thackeray's Pune Rally Today

Ahead of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s rally in Pune on Sunday, the police have laid down several guidelines which have to be followed during the public. Officials said that the city police have listed 13 conditions, which needs to be followed, failing which a legal action will be taken.

As per instructions issued by Swargate police station, Thackeray’s speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people. Meanwhile, police force has been deployed at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch hours before the event, where Raj Thackeray will speak.

“Following points to be followed by the MNS rally organisers. Participants should not make speeches which will result in insult to any community or create tension between communities. Citizens attending meetings should follow self-discipline. Organisers should make sure they will create awareness among those attending to not raise offensive slogans," the communique from the police stated.

Advertisement

It also said the number of people attending must be capped at the capacity of the auditorium, and noise norms laid down by the Supreme Court have to be adhered to completely.

MNS Pune President Sainath Babar said that they are expecting 10,000-15,000 people to attend the rally today.

The police letter said no person will carry weapons to the rally scheduled to take place at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch here.

Thackeray is expected to give reasons for the postponement of his June 5 visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to seek blessings at the Ram Temple there.

His earlier rallies, on Gudi Padwa in Mumbai and later in Aurangabad, have been controversial due to his statements seeking removal of loudspeakers atop mosques as well as for the challenges he threw at the administration on law and order if his demand was not fulfilled.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.