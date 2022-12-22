'No Omicron BF.7 Case in Delhi': CM Kejriwal Tells Citizens Not to Panic As Covid Cases Surge in China

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday told citizens not to panic amid rising Covid-19 cases in China and said his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality. After attending a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Kejriwal said not a single case of the Omicron BF.7 variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Delhi.

The variant is held responsible for a sudden surge in Covid cases in China, which led to subsequent fatalities. Cases of the new variant are being witnessed in Japan, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and China.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the dominant sub-variant in Delhi is XBB which has been detected in 92 per cent of the samples till now. He had convened a meeting at his residence on the Covid situation amid a surge in cases in many countries.

According to Kejriwal, 2,500 tests are being conducted and these can be increased to one lakh if there is a surge in Covid cases. “We have 8,000 beds ready for Covid patients. At the time its peak, we had readied 25,000 beds but the bed capacity can be increased to 36,000," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

“The government has also widened the scope of testing and those with SARS and breathing issues are being compulsorily tested using the RT-PCR method," he added. He said only 24 per cent of the eligible population have taken the precautionary dose and urged people to get the jab.

Asked whether there are plans to bring back the mask mandate, he said they are awaiting the Centre’s directions. Kejriwal said the government is fully prepared to fight any spread if it occurs. The chief minister urged people to take precautionary doses at the earliest.

