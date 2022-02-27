No Order Issued Barring Students from Wearing 'Religious Attire' in SDMC Schools: Officials

Officials of SDMC's Education Department on Saturday said they have not issued any order prohibiting students from wearing "religious attire" in schools. The remarks came a day after the chairperson of the SDMC education panel asked officials to ensure that students do not come to school in "religious attire". A senior official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said on the condition of anonymity that the education department of the civic body has not issued any such order. He said the instructions issued in the letter are the opinions of an individual and not of the department. "We have not issued any order about not allowing students to wear religious attire in schools. We have not yet received any letter written by the Education Committee chairperson about not allowing students in religious attires," the official told PTI.

SDMC's Education Committee Chairperson Nitika Sharma wrote to the director education (SDMC) to ensure that no student comes to schools in "religious attires". In the letter, Sharma wrote, "Lately, it has been seen that some parents are sending their wards to school in religious attires which is not right. This may develop the mentality of inequality among students, which is not good at all for their future." "Keeping in view all these factors, all zonal officials should be directed to ensure that students can wear dress other than their uniforms only during school competitions and festivals. On normal days, students should be present in school in their school uniforms," the letter said. The SDMC runs primary schools up to class V. Around 2.5 lakh students study at about 568 SDMC primary schools. Sharma had written this letter on Thursday, days after a parent in Tukhmirpur area of northeast Delhi alleged that her daughter was asked by the teacher at a government school to remove her headscarf.

