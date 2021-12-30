No Picnics in Odisha Parks, Beaches as State Issues Guidelines Ahead of New Year

The Odisha govt on Thursday laid down a slew of covid guidelines to be followed for the month of January. As per the guidelines, picnics in parks, nature clubs, beaches, and other picnic spots will not be allowed.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s office that issued the guidelines for January also barred educational institutions from organizing excursions and picnics till the end of the month. Also, cultural and dance programmers will not be allowed in hotels, parks, malls, convention centers, and Kalyan mandaps, the guidelines further read.

Annual day celebration and anniversary on the pretext of any reason is prohibited, the SRC office stated adding that all social and religious gatherings shall also remain prohibited.

“Political gatherings should be limited to not more than 100 persons with full compliance to Covid protocols. Exhibitions, trade fairs, expos, melas, will also remain prohibited. However, official events may be allowed with prior approval of Government," the guidelines read.

A total of 225 Covid-19 positive cases including 37 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours. This has taken the tally of Covid to 10,54,606, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.

