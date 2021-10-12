No Power Crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Won’t Allow it to Happen: CM Shivraj

As several States are staring at a potential power crisis amid coal shortage, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Tuesday assured that there is no power crisis in the State. “We won’t allow any crisis to happen," said Chouhan while addressing the media at BJP headquarters on Tuesday. “Kamal Nath only engages in tweets whenever he sees any problematic situation," said Chouhan on Nath’s accusation on power and fertiliser crisis.

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Monday had also rejected reports of any power crisis in MP. He, however, had accepted that coal stocks are low but the State was receiving 40,000-45000 MT of coal supplies daily and has also floated tenders for eight lakh MT of coal supplies.

“We are meeting the daily power demand of 10,700 to 10,800 MW," he said, terming reports of power crisis as political malice. “We are fulfilling peak demand of power successfully without any issues," Tomar said on Tuesday. Efforts are on to supply additional 16 lakh tonnes of coal from rail and road routes, said the minister.

PCC chief Kamal Nath in the last few days have attacked the Shivraj government over the power crisis due to the coal shortage and also sought to know how much payments of coal companies are pending.

He had also fired questions as to how much is the power generation capacity of thermal plants in MP and how much power they are actually generating now.

The State government might be putting up a brave face but a communique from the publicity department of the government said that thermal plants in the State are left with a stock of the fuel ranging from two to seven days.

The statement said that the State has 2.32 lakh MT of coal stock at present and stocks could last for a month even if an additional 5,000 MT is taken out of stocks daily.

Among others, the thermal power plant at Amarkantak has 24,522 MT coal, Birsinghpur power plant has 79,956 MT of stocks, Satpura has 56,127 MT and Shri Singaji has 72,218 MT of stocks. Together these plants consume 40,456 MT of stocks daily as of October 11.

The peak demand by 7 pm on October 11 was 10,853 MW which was supplied in an unhindered manner, read the statement.

Meanwhile, the urban and rural areas are battered by unscheduled power outages for weeks in the State.

The State has nine thermal and ten hydropower plants with an installed capacity of 6,315 MW.

