No Promotions, Huge Stagnation: Home Ministry Seeks 'Practical Suggestions' from Paramilitary Forces

The Union Home Ministry has asked all paramilitary forces to give “practical suggestions" on finding a solution to remove stagnation at various levels caused by stalled promotions.

According to an official Government of India communication, the Home Ministry has asked forces to review the status of stagnation at various levels and send suggestions which will be discussed in a meeting expected to be scheduled in the coming month.

“The Home Ministry has decided to ascertain the actual reason to plug the gaps. Further directed to review the present status and give practical suggestions to improve the situation," the communication says.

Various forces have prepared suggestions which were submitted by Saturday. According to sources, forces have suggested review of existing quota percentage for various modes of recruitment for assistant commandant and declaration of the CAPF’s group ‘A’ services as organised services.

In the CRPF, there have been no promotions at Assistant Commandment level even after 12 years of service. The matter has already reached the court. The situation is dire enough that the CRPF had to increase age limit for entry in specialised units like CoBRA, the CRPF’s anti-Naxal unit.

Similarly, in the CISF, there is stagnation at Inspector and below levels, and junior officers are forced to work at same designation for decades as there is no promotion.

“This has been decades-old issue and the ministry has to take some necessary steps to remove stagnation. It will boost morale of the jawans and officers who are planning to leave the force to join private sector for professional growth," a DIG-level officer told News18.

According to sources, paramilitary forces can expect some good news on the promotion front soon as the ministry has prepared a roadmap. “The ministry is keen to find a solution and is consistently meeting all stakeholders. The problem will have a solution soon based on the suggestions of paramilitary forces," a senior government official told News18.

Already, the gap between recruitment and vacant posts in paramilitary forces is consistently widening at the officers’ level, which is gradually leading to leadership crisis at various levels.

From 2018 till 2021, there has been a decline in the recruitment of Gazetted Officers (GO). According to the data shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), there has been a decline of more than 70% in the recruitment numbers of GOs in Central Armed Police Forces. The gap between total sanctioned posts and current deployment is increasing annually.

