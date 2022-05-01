'No Proof That Terror Camps Have Reduced, Rise in Drug Smuggling': What New Army Chief Revealed

General Manoj Pande, who took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service, said on Saturday that cases of smuggling of illegal drugs has increased across the border in Jammu and Kashmir and further down south, ever since India’s success of counter-infiltration grid.

“What’s significant is that due to success of our counter-infiltration grid, from other side (Pakistan), there’s exploitation of narco-terror nexus. In that you see cases of smuggling of contraband items and weapons, which is happening across the border in both J&K and further South," Pande said.

Talking further on terrorism, he said, “I must admit that in terms of reduction in terrorist infrastructure and terrorist training camps, neither is there any evidence nor is there any signs of that happening. But India is very clear that we will not permit any change in the status quo and any loss of territory."

Gen Pande, who was serving as the Vice Chief, became the first-ever officer from the Corps of Engineers to take the reins of the 1.3 million-strong force.

Before taking charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 1, Gen Pande was heading the Eastern Army Command that takes care of guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors. Gen Pande took charge of the Army at a time India is facing myriad security challenges including along the borders with China and Pakistan.

As the Chief of Army Staff, he will also have to coordinate with the Navy and the Indian Air Force in the implementation of the government’s plan to roll out the theatre commands and ensure tri-services synergy. The theaterisation plan was being implemented by India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash in December last. The government is yet to appoint Gen Rawat’s successor.

