No Rain, Snowfall in Himachal in Last 24 Hours, Attal Tunnel Opened For Tourists

Amid rain and snowfall forecast in parts of north India from February 15 to 20, the weather remains clear in Himachal Pradesh. On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a minimum rise in temperature. There has been a respite from cold wave conditions in all the districts of the state, including Mandi and Shimla.

Simultaneously, the authorities opened the Atal Tunnel for tourists after clear weather. According to the order of SDM Keylong, tourists who have four-by-four vehicles can go to Darcha but common tourist vehicles can use Atal Tunnel to reach the bridge over the ChandraBhaga River. They do not require booking hotels or homestays in any way.

The Meteorological Center Shimla has predicted an active western disturbance in Himachal Pradesh from the night of February 17.

The department has predicted rain and snowfall in the central and high hill districts, including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti on February 18 and 19. Meanwhile, the weather is likely to remain clear in the plain districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra till February 19.

The minimum temperature has been recorded at -11 degrees in Keylong after a clear sky on Thursday. Owing to the clear sky, the snow has started melting and the minimum temperature has fallen.

Moreover, the minimum temperature in Kalpa, Manali, and Shimla has been recorded at -3.6, -1.2, and 4.7 degrees, respectively. Una has recorded the highest 25-degree temperature. Meanwhile, there has been no rain or snowfall anywhere in the state in the last twenty-four hours.

