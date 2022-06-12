No Relief from Heatwave in Delhi, Punjab, UP Over Next 2 Days; Rainfall Likely to Continue in These States

Some isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and southeast Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness sweltering heat conditions over the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department of India (IMD) said on Sunday. Northwest and central India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

Spell of Rainfall Over West Peninsular Coast

The IMD noted that there won’t be any relief from the intense heat till June 13 however spells of rainfall will continue along the west peninsular coast during the next 2 days and over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days.

As per IMD, the conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of the north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Previously, the weather department had also issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya for the next two days as extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted for these two places. A red alert had also been issued for Arunachal Pradesh as well for Saturday. A red alert from the IMD is a warning for disaster management agencies to be on their toes and take action to prevent possible eventualities due to excess rainfall.

Blistering Heatwave to Persist Over Northwest India

On Saturday, heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh where Banda was the hottest place in the country at 46.2 degrees Celsius. At least 22 towns and cities in these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

A blistering heatwave engulfed parts of Delhi on Friday as the maximum temperature of the national capital settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The highest mercury rise was recorded by Najafgarhat in the national capital at 46.2 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the past week shifted between 36 and 16 percent in Delhi, according to the Met department.

Relief From Heat After June 16

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15.

It further emphasized that moisture-laden easterly winds will provide significant relief from the searing heat from June 16 onwards. Pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh will continue to see above-normal temperatures till June 15, the IMD official said.

The Met Office said no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely in northwest India during the next four days. Between June 16 and June 22, maximum temperatures are likely to remain “below-normal to near-normal", the IMD said in an extended range forecast. “No significant heatwave likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22)," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

