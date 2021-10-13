No Scope for Politics on Covid, Centre Tells Delhi on Chhath Puja Celebrations

The politics over the celebration of Chhath Puja in the national capital has taken centre stage. The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, has written a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to release a set of guidelines so that Delhi can allow Chhath Puja celebrations.

Responding to the same, sources in the health ministry told CNN News18 that there should be no place for politics on a serious issue like Covid.

It is also been said that there are Covid guidelines that are still in place in some form or the other across States and States have been re-visiting and re-issuing guidelines from time to time. Issuing guidelines is a State subject and the States can do whatever they wanted to do.

Among the most populated areas of Delhi is the eastern part of Delhi, where a lot of people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh stay and celebrate Chhath Puja in a big manner.

Before the Covid, Delhi would see more than 1,100 temporary Chhath Puja ghats being set up all over the capital. With Covid restrictions now in place, it is being planned that about 600 ghats could be allowed.

