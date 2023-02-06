No Space for Hate Crime on Basis of Religion in Secular India, Has to Be Rooted Out: SC on Hate Speech

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on hate speeches and said, “There is no space for hate crime on the basis of religion in a secular country." The top court made the statement while hearing a case about a hate speech made in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

“Hate speeches have to be rooted out and when the state has the will it has to be seen that it ends," the Supreme Court said adding that it is the primary duty of the state to do this.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice K M Joseph was hearing the matter.

The case pertains to 62-year-old Kazeem Ahmad Sherwani who was the victim of an alleged hate crime in July 2021. He knocked on the Supreme Court’s door seeking action against those who tortured him. He also called for action against police officers for refusing to take action against the perpetrators.

“Solutions can be found only when you recognise the problem," the court said adding that there is a growing consensus around hate speech.

In addition, the Court questioned whether hate crimes would be acknowledged or swept under the carpet.

“Human beings have certain rights that are inherent in them, regardless of their minority or majority status. You are born into a family and raised in one, but we stand out as a nation. You have to take this seriously," the court said.

On allegations of police inaction, the court said, “Such officers can’t get away with dereliction of duty. We must set an example, only then can we be at par with developed nations," the supreme court said.

In the final order, the Court called on the state to file an affidavit within two weeks that includes the FIRs that were reportedly filed against the perpetrators.

The 62-year-old, in his petition, had alleged that on July 4, he was waiting for an Aligarh-bound bus in Noida’s Sector 37 when he was offered a ride by a group of men. The men, he claimed, abused, harassed and tortured him on account of his Muslim identity.

He also alleged that police refused to register a case against the accused and also dissuaded him from pursuing the case when he visited a nearby police station.

