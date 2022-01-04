No Vaccination No Entry, Says Railways to its Staff

So far, there has been no change or cutting short of the nAt a time when Covid cases are on the rise in the country, the Railways has decided to push for the vaccination completion for all its employees especially those who are working out of the Rail Bhawan in the National Capital.

An order issued by the Railways reads: “In view of prevailing Covid scenario, it has been decided to ensure 100% vaccination of officials working in Board’s Office. Accordingly, DG/AMs/PEDs/EDs and Directors may issue suitable directives to their subordinate staff working under their control to ensure 100% vaccination of officials working in Board’s Office."

Those who have not undertaken their first dose of vaccine, or whose second dose is still due may undertake covid vaccine as early as possible or may contact O&M Unit for facilitating vaccination."

The notification has said very clearly that not being vaccinated means not being allowed to work. The note adds “it may be noted that those who have not undertaken vaccination their entry to Rail Bhawan would be restricted. Such staff would avail their own leave till undertaking vaccination."

As the railway officials are encouraged to get themselves tested, about 37 officials in Mumbai have been tested positive for Covid and are undergoing hospitalisation, according to a western railway official. The central government by the notification of the DOPT has already said that biometric attendance marking for government employees may be suspended.

So far, there has been no change or cutting short of the number of trains plying. Suburban trains running in West Bengal have been asked to function at 50 per cent occupancy on the request of the State government.

