'No Vaccine, No Entry': Starting on New Year's Day, Haryana Bans Unvaccinated People from Public Places

To encourage more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the Haryana government banned unvaccinated people in public places, starting Saturday.

State health minister Anil Vij issued the orders, according to which unvaccinated people will not be allowed in public spaces, such as bars, restaurants, clubs and wine shops. Only those vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed entry to such places.

The order will be strictly enforced at corporate and private offices as well. Stickers and banners were spotted outside Gurugram’s Cyber Hub, a popular spot for dining out and shopping.

The order is also extended to entry into local markets, malls, shopping complexes, haat, banks and hotels.

The district administration and concerned authorities will have to ensure that all guidelines issued by the state government are followed.

At present, there is no night curfew in Haryana. The state government had issued a ‘mahamari’ alert where certain restrictions were issued around the festival of Christmas.

‘No mask, no service’, will also begin from Saturday, where a consumer will be denied goods and services if they are not wearing masks.

