Home » News » India » Noida: Food Delivery Executive Dies After Bike Hit by Car with 'District Judge' Sticker

Noida: Food Delivery Executive Dies After Bike Hit by Car with 'District Judge' Sticker

A local police official said the Toyota Corolla car involved in the crash bore a "district judge" sticker on its bonnet

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 08:28 IST

Noida, India

Kumar's family was later informed and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official added. (Photo for representation)
Kumar's family was later informed and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official added. (Photo for representation)

A man died In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car bearing a sticker of ‘district judge’ early on Monday. The car driver fled the spot after the crash, a local police official said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 AM near the Parthala roundabout, under Noida sector 113 police station limits.

According to police, the victim, a 27-year-old delivery executive of Zomato, was taken to a private hospital in Bisrakh but he succumbed during treatment.

“The sector 113 police station officials were alerted around 1.30 AM about a road crash near a U-turn between Ek Murti roundabout and Parthala roundabout. A car had hit a biker, who was then taken to the Yatharth hospital for treatment," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“The biker, identified as Parvindar Kumar, a native of Bulandshahr but currently living in Ghaziabad, died during treatment. He worked with Zomato as a delivery executive," the official said.

Kumar’s family was later informed and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official added.

A local police official said the Toyota Corolla car involved in the crash bore a “district judge" sticker on its bonnet.

When contacted, sector 113 police station in-charge Pramod Kumar said an FIR has been lodged in the case under sections 304A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

“There is no clarity on how many people were in the car at the time of the incident. No one was found at the spot. The driver had fled," Kumar told PTI.

“The vehicle has been brought to the police station and further investigation in the case is underway," he said.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 27, 2022, 08:28 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 08:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Soars Mercury Levels In Semi-sheer Black Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Jaw-dropping Gorgeous Pictures

+46PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Nysa Devgan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About