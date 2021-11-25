Noida International Airport: From Capacity to Cost to Convenience, Jewar Airport in Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar in line with his government’s vision to “boost connectivity" and create a “future-ready aviation sector". With the Noida airport, set to be completed by 2024, Uttar Pradesh is poised to become the only state in India to have five international airports.

The Noida airport will primarily help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and is strategically located to serve Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas. According to a PMO statement, this is the first time that an airport in India has been conceptualised with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub, with focus on reducing total cost and time for logistics.

From capacity to cost, here’s a look at the Noida International Airport in numbers:

>4 – Number of phases in which the Noida International Airport will be completed

>36 Months – Expected duration for completion of the first phase. The airport is set to be operational in 2024

>20 Years – Estimated period for completion of all four phases of the project

>Rs 29,560 Crore – Estimated total cost of the project

>Rs 35,000 Crore – Total worth of investments the Noida airport is expected to bring to Uttar Pradesh

>1 Lakh – Job opportunities the project is expected to generate in the area

>12 Million – Number of passengers per annum the airport is expected to handle in the first phase

>70 Million – Number of passengers per annum the Noida airport is expected to handle after all four phases are complete

>186 – Number of stands the airport is set to have to house planes

>1 Million Tonnes – Estimated capacity of the airport’s cargo terminal

>21 Minutes – Estimated journey time for Delhiites to the airport once the proposed Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail is completed. The 800-km rail line will have a station at the Noida airport

>3,500 Acres – Land requirement for the project envisaged at present

>167 Acres – Land set aside for real estate development along the main access to the airport

>72 km – Road distance from the IGI Airport to the Noida airport

>40 km – Road distance from Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad

>28 km – Distance from Greater Noida to the Noida airport

>65 km – Distance from Gurgaon

>130 km – Road distance from Agra to the Noida International Airport

>0 - Noida International Airport will be India’s first net-zero emissions airport

Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle-free Metro service, as well as major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport. According to the PMO, the design of the airport is focused on low operating costs and seamless transfer processes for passengers.

The Noida airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft, the statement said.

