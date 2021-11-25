Noida International Airport Inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Asia’s Largest Airport at Jewar Today

Noida International Airport will be developed in four phases in terms of passenger capacity. (PTI File)

Noida International Airport will be developed in four phases in terms of passenger capacity. In the first phase, the airport with just one runway will have an annual capacity of 12 million i.e. 1 crore 20 lakh passengers in 2023-24, which will increase to an annual capacity of 30 million passengers and two runways in 2031. In 2036, it will be 50 million and in 2040, the airport will have 70 million passengers annual capacity. The first phase of the Noida International Airport will be thrown open to the public in 2023-24 and the first flight will start. The spokesman also said that several important projects are being developed in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area near Noida International Airport.

These include Film City, Medical Device Park, Electronic City, Apparel Park etc. The Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor is also close to this area. A multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri and a multimodal transport hub at Bodaki are also being developed. In the coming days, this entire area will become the biggest centre of industrial and service sector activities.

