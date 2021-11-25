Noida International Airport Inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Asia’s Largest Airport at Jewar Today

Noida International Airport Inauguration LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Noida International Airport, Asia’s largest, at Jewar today, with the Yogi Adityanath government touting it to be the logistics gateway for North India. The airport is among the promises made by the BJP government, which is eyeing a return to power in Uttar Pradesh in next year’s assembly elections. The chief minister has announced that it will be completed by 2024 — before the next General Elections are held. The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, and the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year. Owing to its scale and capacity, the Noida International Airport will prove to be a game-changer for the state, the government said.
Yogi Adityanath, who was personally monitoring the preparations ahead of PM Modi’s visit, said the project will benefit entire UP, particularly Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hapur and other adjoining areas. “Noida international airport will be completed as per the scheduled deadline of 2024 and create huge employment opportunities in the state, thereby changing the business dynamics of this region,” he added. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project’s Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG. The airport is being developed under the PPP model in close partnership with the government of Uttar Pradesh and the government of India.
Once completed, the airport will make travelling easy for residents of East Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Meerut and nearby west UP districts. Also, with a target of over one crore footfall every year, the airport will give a major boost to tourism in Agra and Mathura. “The airport will be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Ballabhgarh in Haryana. The entire population of Haryana, which lives far from the existing Delhi airport, will get direct air connectivity. This will open new windows for not only west UP but Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan also," said Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.
Nov 25, 202108:18 (IST)
Noida Airport: UP Govt Reviews Preparations for PM Modi's Visit to Jewar | The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jewar on November 25, officials said. The prime minister is scheduled to participate in the foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The airport is a key infrastructure project of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, where the next assembly elections are expected in early 2022.
Nov 25, 202108:17 (IST)
PM Address After Foundation Laying Ceremony | According to officials, all preparations have been made for November 25 event with a massive tent covering an area of over 12 lakh square feet has been constructed. The Prime Minister will also address a rally on this occasion.
Over 2.5 lakh people expected to attend the event. Apart from the grand tent and stage, a lounge for Prime Minister, a helipad and asphalt roads to the venue have also been set up.
Nov 25, 202107:26 (IST)
Film City in Store Near Jewar Airport | The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will soon invite bids for the construction of a 1,000-acre film city near the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh. It will be executed by the international bidder Zurich Airport International AG as concessionaire.
Nov 25, 202107:16 (IST)
Key Pact Inked to Allow Swiss Developer to Begin Work on Jewar Airport Project | The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Zurich Airport International AG had signed a key agreement that would allow the Swiss developer to begin work at the site of the upcoming Jewar airport near Delhi, officials had said. The 'concession agreement' for the Greenfield airport, estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, was inked between the Uttar Pradesh government's agency and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a special purpose vehicle floated by the Zurich Airport for the project, they said.
Nov 25, 202107:13 (IST)
Priyanka Asks Why Farmers 'Not Paid' Compensation for Jewar Airport Land Acquisition | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to compensate the farmers whose land has been acquired for the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, and asked why they were left with no option but to live in tents. Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar on Thursday.
Nov 25, 202107:12 (IST)
Jewar Airport to Run with Capacity of 70 mn | The airport having passenger terminals with 70 million capacity, 186 airport stands, a cargo terminal with one million tonne capacity will be connected by the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Noida Metro and proposed 800 km long high-speed Delhi-Varanasi rail line.
Two CAT III compliant runways will come up at the airport, termed the north runway and the south runway.
Nov 25, 202107:10 (IST)
Jewar Airport to be Completed by 2024 | The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. Spread over more than 1,300 hectares, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.
Nov 25, 202107:08 (IST)
Jewar to be 2nd International Airport in Delhi-NCR | The Jewar airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi-NCR after the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Strategically located, this airport will serve the people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and the neighbouring areas.
Nov 25, 202107:07 (IST)
PM Modi to Lay Foundation of Jewar Airport Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the international airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday. This will be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh on completion. The much-awaited project is being flagged off just weeks before schedule of the UP Assembly elections are announced.
Noida International Airport will be developed in four phases in terms of passenger capacity. In the first phase, the airport with just one runway will have an annual capacity of 12 million i.e. 1 crore 20 lakh passengers in 2023-24, which will increase to an annual capacity of 30 million passengers and two runways in 2031. In 2036, it will be 50 million and in 2040, the airport will have 70 million passengers annual capacity. The first phase of the Noida International Airport will be thrown open to the public in 2023-24 and the first flight will start. The spokesman also said that several important projects are being developed in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area near Noida International Airport.
These include Film City, Medical Device Park, Electronic City, Apparel Park etc. The Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor is also close to this area. A multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri and a multimodal transport hub at Bodaki are also being developed. In the coming days, this entire area will become the biggest centre of industrial and service sector activities.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.