Noida Metro Rail Corridor to Soon Connect Sector 142 With Botanical Garden

If you are a frequent commuter between Delhi and Noida using the Metro railway services, there is good news for you. You can now even save time travelling to a distant metro station as the metro rail line is likely to pass right through your sector. A detailed project report in this regard has been submitted to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

In the report, there are four suggested routes. It is important to note that construction has already begun on the corridor, which will link the Botanical Garden station on the Blue and Magenta Line with Sector-142 station on the Aqua Metro Line.

The sector-142 station is one of the first six stations of the corridor connecting the Blue and Magenta lines’ Botanical Garden station, according to NMRC-affiliated sources. All 6 stations — Sector-136, 125, 93, 98, 91, and 94 — were now appearing. There was a suggestion to alter the corridor’s course during the discussion between the NMRC and DMRC officers. Experts claim that the proposed route will pass through residential areas while excluding the Noida Expressway. Additionally, there will be more stations along the new line.

About 10 lakh people of Aqua, Magenta and Blue Line will benefit from this corridor. Up until now, one had to travel via Noida to get from Botanical Garden to Greater Noida West. If reports are to be believed, the revised design could include the potential path from Sector 142 to Sectors 91, 108, 47, and 46.

Ritu Maheshwari, the managing director of NMRC, had once given the survey instructions to adjust the alignment so that more and more people could go by metro. Greater Noida Sector-142 is where passengers would arrive at Aqua Line Botanical Garden Metro Station. The Blue and Magenta lines will allow travellers to travel directly from here to Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram. However, there will also be a direct metro train for Noida and Greater Noida from Delhi.

