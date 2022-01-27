In Noida, Pay Fine If You Fail To Register Pets By February 14

The Noida Authority has launched a drive for the registration of pets including dogs and cats, which will continue till February 14. The authority is holding special registration camps in housing societies and colonies of Noida. In September last year, the Noida Authority had launched the Noida Authority Pet Registration (NAPR) app for pet owners.

The pet owners who have not registered their dogs and cats with the authority will receive challans after the registration period closes on February 14. Those who would miss the deadline may have to pay a penalty upto Rs 1,000.

The Noida administration has launched the app for seamless registration of pets and to control the cases of dog bites. The residents can also file complaints if the pet litters in public places or creates nuisance.

A large number of domestic and foreign breed dogs and cats are owned by residents in Noida. Dogs, cats and other pets must now be registered with the Noida Authority. In September 2021, the Authority’s CEO Ritu Maheshwari had launched the Noida Pets Registration App. This app can be downloaded from the play store.

After registration, Noida Authority will administer vaccines to pets. With the help of the app, any pet owner can register their pets while sitting at home for an annual registration fee of Rs 500. Following registration and payment of fees, the authorities will be responsible for having each registered pet vaccinated against rabies.

According to Husana Praveen, coordinator of Noida Authority, a camp will be organised for pet registration in the societies and colonies. The pet owners coming to the camp for registration will have to bring ID proof, an address proof, two photographs of the pet owner and a card of the pet’s vaccination.

