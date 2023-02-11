Out for 'Parathas' after Liquor Party, Woman Dies, 5 Injured as Speeding Car Overturns in Noida

A 25-year-old woman died, and five others were injured when their speeding car hit a divider and turned turtle as the group was on their way to Haryana’s Murthal for ‘parathas’ after a party on Saturday.

The driver of the car was allegedly inebriated, and sustained grave injuries while four other occupants suffered minor injuries. However, all are stated to be out of danger, as per the police.

The deceased, identified as Bhoomika Jadaun, a native of Gwalior, was seated in the back but suffered a severe head injury after a window broke during the collision and died on the spot.

Those injured have been identified as Robin, Prabhash, Arpit, Abhishek and Shweta, all in their 20s, police said.

The incident occured at around 12:30 am on the he elevated road near Gijhod under Sector 24 police station limits. The group were on their way to Murthal, a village in Haryana’s Sonipat, located about a 100 km from Noida, and famous for its round-the-clock run ‘dhabas’.

“The hatchback had six passengers, including two women, and appears to have been over-speeding. The driver lost control and hit the divider on the right side of the road. The deceased was sitting in the rear but due to the collision, the car’s window broke and she suffered severe head injury and died on the spot," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi.

Dwivedi said when police spoke to the driver of the car, he claimed the vehicle was travelling at a speed of 70-80 kmph but evidence suggests that the speed was no less than 100 kmph.

After the car hit the divider, it dragged for about 50 metres before turning turtle, he said.

“This was a group of friends. They had a party last night where they had drinks. They planned to visit Murthal where they wanted to have parathas. However, the car met with the crash at the elevated road itself," the additional DCP said.

Police said the deceased woman’s father has arrived in Noida and will be filing a complaint and accordingly, an FIR would be lodged in the case to initiate legal proceedings.

“It is apparently a case of negligence while driving and legal action would be taken against the driver," Dwivedi said.

(With PTI inputs)

