Noida Twin Tower Demolition Aftermath: Health Advisory Highlights Dos and Don’ts for Residents

A whooping 3,700 Kg of explosives brought down the Noida Supertech Twin Towers. While the demolition was a big spectacle, there are several health concerns that have been flagged for people to watch out as the aftermath of the demolition. A list of Dos and Don’ts were issued by Noida authorities for people living in and around the Twin Towers.

According to officials, here are key things to watch out for as per the health advisory:

Burning sensation in the eyes, nose or face

Body ache

Tightening of the chest

Irregular heartbeat

Breathing difficulties

Excessive coughing

Runny nose

Feeling of uneasiness

Stomach ache

Things to do:

Close all doors and windows

Keep the floor of the house clean using a vacuum cleaner, or a wet cloth, to prevent accumulation of dust

Change bedsheets and pillow covers after the demolition

Wear a face mask and cover your eyes with glasses so as to stop the entry of the dust

Ensure that your hands are kept clean at all times

Things that one must avoid

Do not leave your doors and windows open

Do not eat or drink anything without ensuring clean hands

Avoid eating outside

Do not roam around outside

