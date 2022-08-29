Noida Twin Towers May Be Gone, But No Action Yet Against 30 Accused of Corruption

The Supertech Twin Towers in Noida may have been brought down using thousands of kilograms of explosives on the orders of the Supreme Court, but those involved in the corruption behind these towers continue to roam free.

A total of 30 people have been named as accused in the corruption case out of which 24 were officers of the Noida development authority of which some have retired as well. Additionally, there were four builders and two architects who were also named as accused in the case.

The Supreme Court while pronouncing its judgement, had mentioned the nexus of builders and officers in this matter after which the Court had asked the government to conduct a probe into the matter.

A SIT was then formed as per the Supreme Court order to probe the wrongdoings in the case. In the probe, fingers were raised about these 30 people suspects. An FIR was also lodged against these 30 people.

Now that the towers – taller than the iconic Qutub Minar – were brought down in a huge spectacle, questions are being raised about action that is pending against the people who were behind the ‘corruption towers’.

Sources say, the UP government has asked the Noida authority for the files and details of those who have been named in the FIR and sought a copy of the FIR which mentions names and details of all the accused. It is believed that the Yogi Adityanath is set to crack a whip against the culprits soon.

Those accused in the Twin Towers corruption case include Mohinder Singh - retired CEO of Noida authority, SK Dwivedi - retired CEO of Noida Authority, RP Arora - retired ACEO, Yashpal Singh - retired OSD, Rituraj - retired Associate Town Planner, AK Mishra - Town Planner, Rajpal Kaushik - retired Senior Town Planner, Tribhuvan Singh - retired Chief Architectural Law Planner, Shailendra Karey – Retired Deputy General Manager, Group Housing, Baburam – retired Project Engineer, TN Patel - retired Planning Assistant, VA Dev Pujari - retired Chief Vastu Law Planner, Anita - Planning Assistant, NK Kapoor - retired Associate Architect, Mukesh Goyal - Planning Assistant, Praveen Srivastava – retired Assistant Architect, Gyanchand – retired Legal Officer, Rajesh Kumar – retired Legal Advisor, Vimla Singh - Associate Town Planner, Vipin Goud – retired General Manager, MC Tyagi - retired Project Engineer, KK Pandey - Chief Project Engineer, PN Batham - retired CEO, AC Singh – retired Finance Controller, Director of Supertech - RK Arora, Sangeeta Arora, Anil Sharma and Vikas Kansal. Architects Deepak Mehta and Navdeep.

The real game of corruption is said to have begun in 2004 and went on till about 2012 when the land was allotted and maps were passed by the Noida development authority. The group housing plot GH-4 was allotted in sector 93-A of Noida and the total area of the land is about 54815 sq meters. The maps for this were passed in 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2012.

A writ petition was then filed in Allahabad High Court by the residents’ welfare association in which it was stated that National Building Code 2005 and provisions made under Noida Housing rules 2010 were not followed by the builder and a minimum distance between towers T-01 and T-17 was not left as per the rules adding that the consent of the residents was not taken by the builder.

In 2014 April, Allahabad High Court gave orders to demolish the towers T-16 and T-17 and also took action against the builder and the officers of the development authority. A special petition was then filed in the Supreme Court against the High Court order in which a detailed order was given the Apex Court on August 31 in which the Court said the demolition of the towers must be done under the supervision of CBRI at the cost of the builder.

The court also gave an order to return the money of the buyers within two months with an interest of 12 percent.

Although as per the orders of the Supreme Court the Twin Towers should have been demolished in November 2021, but due to time constraints and other reasons, its date was later fixed as 22 May 2022. Preparations were incomplete on the second mandated date after which agencies sought more time from the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court then gave them more time and ordered the demolition to be done between 22 and 28 August. The Twin Towers finally went down on August 28 in a matter of just 10 seconds.

While residents are being rehabilitated, the big question continues to be what would happen to all those accused of corruption in the case and how they will be held accountable for their crimes.

