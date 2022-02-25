Noida Watchman Accused of Giving Fake Allotment Letters For 'Cancelled' Flats, Plots

Nitin Rathi, a watchman at Noida Authority, has been accused of misappropriating funds by distributing fake allotment letters to 47 people. These fake allotment letters were distributed for plot and flat allocation. Nitin has been issued a notice regarding the case. He will be suspended if a satisfactory answer is not received from him.

Nitin was appointed to the post on the basis of a compassionate appointment. According to authority rules, if any employee loses their life on duty, anyone relative can be appointed in their place. Nitin got this job in 2010 after the demise of his father Uday Veer.

“How could people never think that they were being defrauded? The answer lies in the process the scam was orchestrated.

How did the scam take place?

The scam dates to 2015 when Noida Authority rolled out schemes for cancelled plots and left out flats. People were filling out forms for the allotment. Nitin told them that he could help with the allotment, if they were willing to spend some money. Nitin kept collecting money for fake documents of “cancelled" flats. He also regularly deposited some amount with the authority so that there was no suspicion on him.

The process kept on going smoothly until the registration took place. Nitin was exposed in the registration process. Noida authorities were complained about how Nitin was involved in giving them fake allotment letters.

Authorities had declared the dates from January 27 to 30, 2015, for people to file a complaint against Nitin. People had filed complaints against Nitin with all the evidence. The investigation has finally been completed. Nitin can be suspended if his answer to the notice is not found satisfactory.

