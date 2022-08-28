Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Come Down Like a House of Cards; Watch Final Moments of Demolition

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court’s direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground.

The nearly 100-metre-high structures taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the ‘waterfall implosion’ technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern day engineering. They were the tallest structures to be demolished in India.

The Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building.

Meanwhile, homebuyers’ body FPCE on Sunday termed the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida as a huge victory for flat owners and said it has also demolished the ego of builders and development authorities.

The Forum For People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE), an umbrella body of homebuyers that played an important role in enactment and implementation of real estate law RERA, added that the responsibility of development authorities should have been fixed in this case.

In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the 40-storey twin towers (Apex and Ceyane), which were part of Supertech’s Emerald Court project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. There were over 900 flats in these two towers with height of around 100 metres.

“My first reaction when the demolition happened is that it was the demolition of not just the building but also the builders’ and the authorities’ ego and complacency that they could do as they please," FPCE President Abhay Upadhyay told PTI.

Upadhyay, who is also member of the Central Advisory Committee- RERA, said it is certainly a huge victory for homebuyers. The FPCE president said the episode is also indicative of the changing builder-buyer equation as it shows that money and muscle power of builders can no longer deter homebuyers and they are ready for long-drawn legal battles.

“Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has failed to identify and fix accountability on those involved in the (Noida) authority and also the behind-the-scenes actors influencing them at the behest of the builders.

“It would have been better if the court had done so or ordered a CBI enquiry to unearth all those people involved since any departmental enquiry might try to cover up and save those at fault," Upadhyay said.

