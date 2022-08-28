Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers Razed: Residents, Brace for Eye Irritation, Dust Allergy, Unstoppable Coughing

Eye irritation, dust allergy, bouts of unstoppable coughing and more — the demolition of Noida-based Supertech’s twin towers may lead to several health complications for nearby residents, especially among people with already existing health issues, say experts.

Dense dust and debris are likely to lead to health complications for residents because they will include very tiny particles of debris that can be easily inhaled.

According to Dr Angshuman Mukherjee, a pulmonologist at Fortis Hospital, the blast will lead to immediate as well as delayed health complications.

“The immediate effect will be eye problems, coughing, sneezing and dust allergy. Those who already have lung issues such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may witness a bout of illness triggered by the demolition."

MICRO PARTICLES

In the next day or two, Mukherjee said, micro particles, including cement dust, could create health issues even among people crossing the area. “Right now, the best option is heavy rain."

Other experts believe that it may potentially elicit an immune reaction.

“Such allergic reactions may be normal or major depending on the person. Demolition dust can also serve as fomites that potentially carry viruses and infections," said Dr Navneet Sood, a pulmonologist at Delhi-based Dharamshila Narayana Superspecialty Hospital.

Similarly, for children, doctors believe that dust and smoke are likely to adversely affect children who already suffering from asthma or COPD.

“Exposure to even low levels of dust can damage and affect person from any age group over time, but especially children. The most significant risk in children is related to brain development, where irreversible damage can be caused. High levels can affect and damage the kidneys and nervous system in both adults and children," Sood said.

“Children with asthma and respiratory diseases are at risk," Dr Dinesh Raj, Pediatrician, Holy Family Hospital, Delhi, advising, “Using masks and air purifiers will help till the dust settles."

STAY SAFE

According to the experts, local residents can keep themselves safe by staying away from the demolition site.

“Wearing masks is a must, even after a few hours of the demolition. Wash your eyes and face as much as you can," Mukherjee advised.

Experts suggest keeping the dust down with the help of water. “Clean your house regularly after demolition," Sood said.

Overall, experts advise avoiding going out in the vicinity for the next five days, especially for people with pre-existing health conditions.

