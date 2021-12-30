'Noone Wants Lockdown': Indian-American Prof Spells Out 'Prudent' Tools to Fight 'Omi-Covid'

In order to avoid a lockdown havoc on the poor and economy of the country, India must choose “prudence over panic", said Bhramar Mukherjee, researcher and Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan, on Thursday.

Wear masks, get vaccinated, avoid large indoor gatherings and interact in well-ventilated spaces – are the three components recommended by Mukherjee for a middle road in the battle against the ever-mutating virus.

In a series of tweets, Mukherjee elaborated on why one must take preventive measures against “Omi-Covid". The cost of getting infected with Covid-19 is not just restricted to the immediate effects of the disease on the body, but its long-term impact on survivors, especially those with pre-existing health conditions, the Professor said.

“The Omicron wave is staring India in the eye. Expectedly so,India is not an exception in the world. I am scared when I am hearing from my friends ‘no worries, this one is mild.’ Here are five reasons you may not want to get Omi-Covid. Let us try to prevent COVID 2022. 1/7 (SIC)," she said in her opening tweet in the thread.

Speaking on how the SARS-COV-2 virus has the potential to disrupt our immune system, she said, “With a lot of people falling sick over a short period of time, even if a small fraction needs medical care, the burden will stress the system. This will affect care of other diseases. We know disruption in care leads to mortality. The cost of Covid is not just Covid."

Stressing on the need for people to take urgent precautions to deter the virus from further mutating, Mukherjee said, “We do not know much about breakthrough long COVID. Particularly in people with pre existing conditions. Let us protect the vulnerable. 4. Let us prevent more mutations from happening. What we do, affects others and the future. Our healthcare workers are humans."

Mukherjee said that world data show that children and young adults have excellent recovery rates, however, both the population are not yet fully vaccinated in India.

“Kids and young adults are not yet vaccinated in India. The world data shows excellent recovery rates for children and young adults but again, prevention is better. Nearly 40% population in India is below 18. That is a large number. Nearly half a billion," she said.

Advising a middle road against harsh lockdowns, Mukherjee chalked out few measures. “No one wants lockdowns. There is a middle road. Choose prudence over panic. Wear masks. They work. Avoid large indoor gatherings. Interact in well ventillated spaces. Use home tests before an event.Get vaccinated. The vaccines are still holding up against severe infections," she said.

In conclusion, the public health researcher said, “We are tired of COVID, when will all of this be over? Pandemics typically die in damped oscillatory manner, not overnight, we may have to fight COVID in 2022. Noone knows Covid’s curve balls and end game. My NY resolution: fight for global health equity & transparent data.7/7 (SIC)."

