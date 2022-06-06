2 Cases of Norovirus in Kerala: About the ‘Highly-Contagious’ Stomach Flu, its Symptoms & Precautions To Take

Kerala government on Sunday said norovirus infection, similar to the diarrhea-inducing rotavirus, was confirmed in two children in the state. The Health Department evaluated the situation and said precautionary measures have been taken as the virus spreads through contaminated water and food.

State Health Minister Veena George said the disease is highly-contagious and urged the people to maintain hygiene. “Norovirus infection has been detected in two children and their health condition is stable. There is no need to be concerned at the moment but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness," she said, adding that the spread of the virus can be controlled.

In November 2021, around 30 students of Pookode Veterinary College in Kerala were infected with the disease.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that is also sometimes referred to as the ‘stomach flu’ or the ‘winter vomiting bug’. It can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces.

Norovirus illnesses and outbreaks are usually more common in cooler winter months. Disease outbreaks typically occur aboard cruise ships, in nursing homes, dormitories, and other closed spaces.

Although it can affect all age groups, in healthy individuals, the virus will usually not have adverse effects, while for children, elderly and those with other diseases, it can be serious.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 685 million cases of norovirus are seen annually, including 200 million cases amongst children under five.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Norovirus can cause vomiting and/or diarrhoea, headaches and body aches. Patients might also feel nauseous, and suffer from abdominal pain, fever, headaches and body aches.

In extreme cases, loss of fluids occurs and that could lead to dehydration, the Kerala Health Department said.

Precautions and treatment for norovirus

Norovirus is resistant to many disinfectants and can withstand heat up to 60°C. Therefore, merely steaming food or chlorinating water does not kill the virus.

The virus can also survive many common hand sanitisers.

It is important to repeatedly wash hands carefully after using the lavatory or changing diapers, and before eating or preparing food. The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that those infected should avoid contact with others and avoid preparing food for others while sick and for two days after symptoms stop.

There are no vaccines available for the disease.

Norovirus infection can be self-limiting. The infection, even though it takes a lot out of the patient, normally lasts only two or three days, and most individuals who are not very young, very old, or malnourished can get well with sufficient rest and hydration.

