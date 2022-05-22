North Indian to Get Relief from Heatwave; Kerala & Northeastern States to See Heavy Rains. Details

India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted rains to continue over the northwest and east India for the next four days. The intensity of the rain is likely to peak on Monday.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and its neighbouring areas, and due to its influence, some southern states are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next 5 days.

In North Indian states like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha are expected to receive scattered to fairly widespread light, moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds in the next five days.

Rajasthan saw relief from scorching heat as maximum temperatures dropped by three to four degrees Celsius in parts of the state on Saturday. According to the meteorological centre in Jaipur, the maximum temperature was recorded at 45 degree Celsius in Dholpur on Saturday while it was 47.8 degree Celsius on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kerala, Mahe, Meghalaya and Tripura saw very heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours. Meghalaya is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on May 21.

Light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm are expected in North and North eastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim in the next 2 days. The rain is likely to decrease thereafter.

Kerala, which are already receiving rainfall, is expected to receive more downpour with isolated thunderstorm and gusty winds in the next 5 days. Similarly, Karnataka is expected to receive rain on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to receive isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and gusty winds during next 5 days.

“Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may have fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds," the IMD said in a tweet.

The IMD had earlier predicted the first showers of the southwest monsoon in Kerala by May 27, five days before than the normal onset date.

