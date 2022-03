North Western Railway Cancels One and Diverts 12 Other Trains; Check Full List

Timetable for 18 trains of North Western Railway will be changed due to the non-interlocking work between Borawar and Kuchman stations of Nagaur district, Rajasthan. The work for doubling of tracks in Degana-Phulera section of Jodhpur division is under process and as a part of this the non-interlocking work will be carried out. Due to the ongoing work, operation of 18 trains will be affected. Four trains will be partially cancelled while the route of 12 trains running in the Jodhpur division will be changed.

According to railway authorities, train number 14813 Jodhpur-Bhopal Express will remain cancelled from March 7-16 while train number 14814 Bhopal-Jodhpur Express will remain cancelled from March 8-17.

Partially cancelled trains

Train no-12466, Jodhpur-Indore rail service, March 8 to 15

Train no-12465, Indore-Jodhpur rail service, March 7 to 14

Train no-19719, Jaipur- Suratgarh rail service, March 8 to 17

Train no-19720, Suratgarh-Jaipur rail service, March 7 to 16

Diverted rail services

Train number 14853/63/65 Varanasi-Jodhpur Marudhar Express, March 7 to 16 (10 trips). Route has been diverted via Phulera, Ajmer, Marwar junction, Luni and Jodhpur.

Train number 14854/64/66 Jodhpur-Varanasi Marudhar Express, March 8 to 17 (10 trips). Route has been diverted via Luni, Marwar junction, Ajmer and Phulera.

Train number 22674 Mannargudi Bhagat Ki Kothi Express, March 7 and 14 (2 trips). Route has been diverted via Phulera, Ajmer, Marwar junction, Luni and Bhagat ki kothi.

Train number 18573, Visakhapatnam-Jodhpur Express, March 10 (1 trip). Route has been diverted via Phulera, Ajmer, Marwar junction, Luni and Jodhpur.

Train number 12467, Jaisalmer-Jaipur Express, March 8 to 17 (10 trips). Route has been diverted via Bikaner, Churu, Reengus, Sikar and Jaipur.

Train number 12468, Jaipur-Jaisalmer Express, March 8 to 17 (10 trips). Route has been diverted via Jaipur, Reengus, Sikar, Churu and Bikaner.

Train number 22981, Kota-Shri Ganganagar Express, March 8, 11, 12, 14, 15 (5 trips). Route has been diverted via Jaipur, Reengus, Sikar, Churu and Bikaner.

Train number 22982, Shri Ganganagar-Kota Express, March 7, 10, 11, 13, 14 (5 trips). Route has been diverted via Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Reengus and Jaipur.

Train number 22997, Jhalawar city-Shri Ganganagar Express, March 9, 10 and 13 (3 trips). Route has been diverted via Jaipur, Reengus, Sikar, Churu and Bikaner.

Train number 22998, Shri Ganganagar-Jhalawar City Express, March 8, 9 and 12. Route has been diverted via Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Reengus and Jaipur.

Train number 22631, Madurai-Bikaner Express, March 10 (1 trip). Route has been diverted via Jaipur, Reengus, Sikar, Churu and Bikaner.

Train number 20472, Puri-Bikaner Express, March 9 (1 trip). Route has been diverted via Jaipur, Reengus, Sikar, Churu and Bikaner.

