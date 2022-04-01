North Western Railway to Operate Weekly Summer Special Trains; Check List

The Indian Railways has announced that it will operate summer weekly special trains for the convenience of the passengers. The Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer and Jaipur-Bandra Terminus-Jaipur weekly summer special trains will be operated by the North Western Railway.

With the operation of these weekly special trains, the movement of passengers to Maharashtra as well as cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Junction will ease.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, weekly summer special trains are being operated for the convenience of passengers during summer vacations.

These trains will be operated as follows: -

09039 Ajmer - Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Weekly Superfast Special Train No. 09039 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Summer Weekly Superfast Special train will leave Bandra Terminus at 11.55 pm every Wednesday from 20.04.22 to 15.06.22 and will reach Ajmer at 05:00 pm, the next day.

Similarly, train no. 09040, Ajmer - Bandra Terminus Summer Weekly Superfast Special train will leave Ajmer at 11.45 pm every Thursday from 21.04.22 to 16.06.22 and will reach Bandra Terminus at 03.45 pm the next day.

This train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Junction and Beawar stations.

09723 Jaipur – Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Weekly Summer Special Train Number from 13.04.22 to 29.06.22 (12 trips) will leave Jaipur every Wednesday at 08.10 am and will reach Bandra Terminus at 04.55 am the next day.

Similarly, train no. 09724, Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Summer Weekly Special train will leave Bandra Terminus at 09.30 am every Thursday from 14.04.22 to 30.06.22 (12 trips) and will reach Jaipur at 06.55 am, the next day.

This train will halt at Kishangarh, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bijainagar, Mandal, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali stations en route.

