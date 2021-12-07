North Western Railway Zone Creates Record By Operating 98.5% Trains on Time

The North Western Railway (NWR) zone has created a record of trains operations on scheduled time. The NWR has secured the first position among all the zones with the on-time operation of 98.53% of passenger trains until November.

As per the reports, the General Managers are conducting review meetings at the zonal level. The emphasis is on ensuring the timetable and timing of trains, especially during fog. In this direction, the NWR has secured the first position.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, NWR, said, “It is the result of the guidelines of General Manager Vijay Sharma and the commitment of providing on-time travel facilities to the passengers. The trains in the NWR zone earned 98.53% punctuality until November as per scheduled timetable."

“All the 4 divisions of NWR have also achieved remarkable achievement when it comes to punctuality. Ajmer division has achieved 99.64% punctuality in the operation of passenger trains in November, the highest among all the divisions of Indian Railways," the chief PRO added.

Apart from this, the Ajmer division registered a 99.64 percent punctuality, followed by the Jaipur division with 98.69% and the Bikaner division with 98.66%. In the Jodhpur division, punctuality was recorded at 98.58%.

The railways is also working towards providing maximum facilities to the passengers during the journey at the stations.

