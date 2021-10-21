Northeast Monsoon Expected to Hit Tamil Nadu on Oct 26

The northeast monsoon is expected to hit Tamil Nadu on October 26 as northeasterly winds are likely to set at the lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal on that day.

This was announced by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement. The IMD also said that the delay in the northeast monsoon reaching Tamil Nadu is due to the prolonged southwest monsoon. According to the IMD, the northeast monsoon was to hit the state of Tamil Nadu on October 20 but was delayed due to the prolonged southwest monsoon.

The meteorological centre has also predicted widespread rainfall in the state till October 24 and this is due to a cyclonic circulation spread over south Tamil Nadu and a trough extending from the weather system to the northern parts that would lead to intense rains in south Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala, the IMD predicted.

Advertisement

>Also Read: Toll Rises to 52, Five Still Missing as Uttarakhand Struggles with Rain Aftermath

Heavy to very heavy rainfalls are predicted in some districts including the Nilgiris, Kallakurichi, and Salem with the coastal region likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu has received a good southwest monsoon and Chennai has already received 90 cm of rainfall this year as against its total annual rainfall of 140 cm. Weathermen have predicted that the state would receive a heavy northeast monsoon and many parts of the state have already received 70-80 per cent of their annual rainfall.

Meteorologists however predicted that the northeast monsoon cannot be judged as generally, it is volatile in nature bringing heavy rainfall at times and reduced rains at other times.

The state health department has already taken measures to contain the possibilities of diseases that come along with the rains. Local bodies across the state have already conducted rain awareness drives and some major repair works have been undertaken including in Greater Chennai Corporation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.