Northern Railway to Add 81 Coaches in 38 Pairs of Trains; Check List

The Northern Railways has temporarily added 81 coaches to 38 pairs of trains. The decision comes after a heavy load of passengers on specific routes, leading to a long waiting list, was reported. The Northern Railways has decided to add these coaches to Jodhpur, Delhi, Bandra, Bikaner, Udaipur, Khajuraho, Ajmer, Dadar, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Shalimar, Jaipur, Bhopal, Gomti Nagar, Indore, and Bathinda rail routes.

Sources say that this addition will be a month-long exercise. The railways is pressing for a permanent solution to this perennial problem in the Northern Railways. The board of the Northern Railways has decided to call a tender for extra trains to run on the route.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

Trains to get temporary coaches:

Train Number- 22481 and 22482, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jodhpur

Train Number- 12479 and 12480, Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur

Train Number- 22471 and 22472, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner

Train Number- 20473 and 20474 Delhi Sarai to Udaipur City to Delhi Sarai

Train Number- 19666 and 19665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City

Train Number- 12990 and 12989 Ajmer to Dadar and the return journey to Ajmer

Train Number- 20483 and 20484, Bhagat Ki Kothi to Dadar and then Bhagat Ki Kothi

Train Number-14707 and 14708, Bikaner to Dadar and then Bikaner

Train Number- 20971 and 20972 Udaipur City to Shalimar-Udaipur City

Train Number- 12991 and 12992, Udaipur City to Jaipur- Udaipur City

Train Number- 12996 and 12995, Ajmer to BandraTerminus and back to Ajmer

Train Number- 19711 and 19712, Jaipur – Bhopal – Jaipur

Train Number- 19715 and 19716, Jaipur – Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) – Jaipur

Train Number- 14801 and 14802, Jodhpur to Indore-Jodhpur

Advertisement

For more information on train, coaches check, https://www.irctc.co.in/

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here