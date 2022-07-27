Not Consulted on Seat-sharing with NDPP, Will Discuss with State BJP Workers: Nagaland Deputy CM to News18

The release of a joint statement by the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the finalisation of seat-sharing for next year’s Nagaland assembly polls has become a bone of contention within the saffron outfit as the state’s deputy chief minister and BJP MLA Yanthungo Patton has said that he was not consulted before the declaration.

Irked by this “sudden statement", Patton, who is in Delhi, said that he will go back to Nagaland and “discuss" this issue with BJP workers. The deputy CM told News18.com that Nalin Kohli, who is BJP incharge of the state and had signed the joint statement, should have kept him in the loop and discussed the arrangement with him.

“I will be going to Nagaland and need to have a discussion with my BJP karyakartas," he said.

Advertisement

Patton also maintained that the joint statement was just a “statement" and was not the final scenario of seat-sharing.

“I think central leaders will consult us before making any decision. It is just a statement," he said.

Patton said that while the decision was up to the central leaders, the BJP workers of the state should have been spoken to before such a big move.

“This is up to our central leaders. There are six to seven months before the next assembly elections. Our BJP legislative karyakartas have not been discussed (consulted). If the central leadership has taken the decision, I have no comments but still, we need to discuss this issue," said Patton.

Asked whether he was consulted this time, Patton said, “I have not been consulted on this. It is up to central leaders to decide whether this is final or needs further discussion. Nalin Kohli is incharge of Nagaland and at least he could have consulted us and BJP workers of Nagaland. I have not spoken to Kohli."

Earlier on Tuesday, a joint statement was issued by the BJP and NDPP. It said, “The leadership of the two parties led by BJP chief J P Nadda and chief minister Neiphiu Rio of NDPP have mutually agreed to continue the alliance with the seat sharing in the forthcoming assembly polls to Nagaland Legislative Assembly of 40:20, wherein NDPP will contest in 40 seats and BJP will contest on 20 seats. There will be no friendly contest in any constituency. A core committee of NDPP and BJP members will formulate the election strategy to decide the seats at an appropriate time to decide on each seat which party will contest."

Advertisement

The NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland formed ahead of the 2018 assembly polls. The NDPP contested 40 seats and the BJP 20. The coalition won the mandate, with the NDPP bagging 16 seats and the BJP getting 12.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s statement also said, “The NDPP-BJP alliance has grown in strength and continued to win the popular support of the people in the past four years having emerged victorious in elections to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and by-elections in assembly."

The National Democratic Progressive Party along with the BJP, together called the People’s Democratic Alliance and joined by independent legislators, have 34 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, elections for which will be held in 2023. Last year, the National People’s Front too joined the government, leaving the assembly without any opposition.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here