'Not Criticising Anyone, But Please Reduce VAT on Fuel': PM Modi Appeals to States for 'Welfare of People'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the states to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on fuel in the national interest and to increase the spirit of cooperative federalism.

PM Modi made the appeal during his meeting with Chief Ministers over the Covid situation. “Health infrastructure improved only with the combined efforts of Centre and the states," he said, adding that the coordination is more vital now, especially as the world is staring at a war situation.

“Especially with a war situation impacting the supply chain, we need to increase sentiments of cooperative federalism," he said.

Citing an example, the Prime Minister said that the Union government decreased taxes on fuel and some states followed that but some didn’t. “So, because of that, fuel prices are more in those states, which is impacting the people of the states. I am not criticising anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people" PM Modi said.

“I am appealing to you for the welfare of your people, in national interest, please reduce VAT for the benefit of your people. What was to be done was not done, but please cooperate now," Modi added.

On Covid-19, PM Modi said Covid vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes will need to be conducted for it in schools. Modi asserted that it is clear that the threat of coronavirus is not fully gone yet.

Citing rise in COVID-19 cases in some states in the last two weeks, he said there was a need to remain alert. “Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the national and global situation. We have to work on their suggestions with a pre-emptive, pro-active and collective approach," he said.

Stopping the infection at the very beginning has been our priority as well and it should remain the same even today. “We have to implement our strategy of Test, Track and Treat equally effectively. In the current situation of coronavirus, it is necessary that we have 100 per cent RT-PCR test for patients admitted in hospitals who are serious influenza cases.

