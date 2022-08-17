‘Not Harassment If Woman Wears Sexually Provocative Dresses’: Kerala Author Civic Chandran Gets Bail

Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code [sexual harassment] is not prima facie attracted when the woman was wearing sexually provocative dresses, said a Kerala court in its order granting bail to 74-year-old author Civic Chandran.

According to the young woman’s complaint filed with the Koyilandy police in April, she was sexually assaulted by Chandran at a poetry camp held at Nandi Beach on February 8, 2020. She alleged that after the alleged assault, too, Chandran kept “pestering her over the phone several times". The First Information Report (FIR) was registered only last month.

This is the second such case against Chandran.

Advertisement

In the first case, the complainant had accused Chandran of sexual harassment during a book launch in Koyilandy. Chandran was at large since the first case was registered. He was granted anticipatory bail in the first case on August 2.

The day the second case was filed, he moved for bail.

After hearing the arguments from both the parties, Principal Judge S Krishnakumar of the Kozhikode Sessions Court stated that there was insufficient prosecution evidence to prove the case filed by the complainant.

While delivering the order, the Kerala court said that the photos submitted by Chandran, along with his bail application, indicate that “the woman’s style of dressing is sexually provocative and the court found it hard to believe that a 74-year-old amputee accused (Chandran) could forcibly hold the complainant, pin her to his lap and press her breasts".

ALSO READ | ‘Ladke, Ladke Hain. Galti Ho Jati Hai’: Akhilesh Slams UP Govt Over Crime, CM Recalls Mulayam’s Remark on Rape

Advertisement

The complainant who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community also filed another case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Political analyst and social commentator Roy Mathew told News18 that the verdict was unacceptable and unfortunate.

“It is a regressive verdict against a sexually exploited victim. It is totally anti-women and anti-human," he said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here