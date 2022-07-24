'Not India of Yesteryears, Emerged as Powerful Nation': On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Rajnath's Veiled Attack on China, Pak

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India has emerged as one of the most powerful countries in the world and added that the country isn’t what it used to be earlier. Singh also said that the country will remember every single martyr who gave their lives to safeguard the nation.

“Will remember those who laid their lives in service of the country. Our Army has always made this supreme sacrifice for our country. Several of our brave soldiers laid their lives in 1999 war, I bow down to them," the defence minister said in Jammu at the commemoration ceremony on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Making a reference to neighbouring Pakistan, Rajnath Singh said that India wants good relations with its neighbours, however, they tried to carry out attacks and entreated our territory in Kargil.

He went on to attack China and said that though India suffered a debacle in 1962, but it has emerged as a strong nation.

“In 1962 China captured our area in Ladakh, with Pandit Nehru as our PM. I will not question his intentions. Intentions can be good but the same does not apply to policies. This is not India of the yesteryears. Today, India is one of the most powerful countries in the world," Singh added.

The defence minister said that the country will become the biggest exporter of arms and ammunition in the future. “I want to tell the people that India is not the top most importer of arms, but now we stand in top 25 manufacturers of the arms and ammunitions. We will, one day, become the number one exporter of arms and ammunition," he said.

