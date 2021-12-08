Not Just 40% Tickets & Electric Scooters, Priyanka Gandhi's Women Manifesto Lists Job Benefits, Education Perks

The Congress leader and All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released a special manifesto for women today, and it promises far more than the previously stated 40% tickets to women candidates for contesting 2022 UP Assembly polls. Gandhi pointed out that 40 per cent of tickets for women are just the beginning and the manifesto lists many benefits that aim at uplifting women’s self-esteem and self-reliance.

To demonstrate that the Congress party had always been a champion of women’s causes, Gandhi said that it was the Congress party that gave India its first female Prime Minister, decades ago, while America has only recently elected a female vice President.

She explained that the women’s manifesto is divided into six parts. The first part focuses on increasing women’s self-esteem by giving them an equal footing in politics as men. The women’s manifesto states that Congress aims to gradually increase female participation in politics by fifty per cent. The second part of the manifesto aims to raise women’s self-reliance by declaring that under the provision of the reservation, 40 per cent of seats will be given to women.

Apart from that, women will also be entitled to subsidised loans, empowered by the party to increase their participation in the rural workforce, and women will also get preference under MGNREGA. The manifesto further lists that fifty per cent of PDS shops will be allocated to women, free mobile phones will be given to girls who pass class 12 examination, and electric scooters will be given to girls who complete graduation.

Apart from that, the women’s manifesto also promised that women will be given free travel in state transport buses and they would also receive three LPG cylinders per year. Women would also receive free Wi-Fi at home, especially those from poor families.

