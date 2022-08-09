Not Just An Abuser, Noida's Self-Proclaimed Politician Shrikant Tyagi Bullied Kids Too

Not just an abuser, Noida’s self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi has also been a bully to kids. Shrikant Tyagi, who claimed to be associated with the BJP while abusing and heckling a woman at Noida’s Grand Omaxe housing society last week, reportedly used to misbehave with kids in UP’s Modinagar where he had made his mind to contest Assembly election from but couldn’t do so because he was not given the ticket.

Shrikant Tyagi wanted to contest the Assembly election from Modinagar seat in UP’s Ghaziabad district but was not given the ticket. Tyagi, however, had captured properties for his campaign-related activities, an Aajtak.in report said.

Shrikant Tyagi had forcibly occupied the residences of Modinagar Industries in Mohan Park area of the town, the report said. These residences of Modi Industries can be allotted only to their employees.

Children present there told that Shrikant Tyagi used to misbehave with them. The fear of his “influence" was reportedly such that people of the area did not come forward to talk. Children in the area, however, told that Shrikant Tyagi used to scold them if their ball landed on the roof of his house and used to not return the same.

He used to break their cricket bats, the kids told, adding that Tyagi even forbade children from cycling.

As per the report, Tyagi, by occupying residences of Modinagar Industries, had set up camp office during the UP assembly election this year. Shrikant Tyagi had put up a board of the camp office there which featured a giant picture of his.

Tyagi made a sprawling office at the Modinagar Industries residences with pictures of top BJP leaders there and had even tried to capture the surrounding spaces, the report said.

UP Govt’s Bulldozer Action Against Shrikant Tyagi

Bulldozers were on Monday sent to Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93 where Shrikant Tyagi had abused and assaulted the woman. The JCBs, on Noida administration’s orders, demolished illegal constructions at Shrikant Tyagi’s residence at the housing complex.

Noida MLA Pankaj Tyagi said on Monday that Tyagi will be arrested soon, adding that “this attitude will not be tolerated". Singh said that action will be taken against all of Shrikant Tyagi’s illegal properties and added that residents at Noida’s Grand Omaxe society have made complaints against him and the bulldozer action was to address the same.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly sought a report from the Home Department in connection the case of Shrikant Tyagi assaulting the woman at the Noida housing society. The chief minister has called for a detailed investigation into the case as well as stern action against the accused, Shrikant Tyagi, who is currently at large.

Meanwhile, Shrikant Tyagi’s wife has also been detained by UP STF for questioning in Noida Grand Omaxe Society case.

Massive Manhunt On to Nab Tyagi; His Lawyers File Surrender Application in Court

Amid a massive manhunt by Noida Police underway to nab self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi who was seen assaulting a woman at a housing complex, security has been beefed up at the Surajpur court in Greater Noida where Tyagi’s lawyer on Monday filed a surrender application.

Sources said that the court has fixed August 10 for Shrikant Tyagi’s application.

Uttarakhand DGP on Monday said that police sources have found Shrikant Tyagi’s last location to be Rishikesh. “I instructed SSPs of Dehradun-Haridwar that if Noida Police seek any cooperation in arresting him, Dehradun and Haridwar Police will cooperate, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

Shrikant Tyagi identified himself as the national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti. The BJP, however, has so far distanced itself from Tyagi and his claims of being associated with the party.

While a Rs 25,000 reward was announced for information on the absconding self-proclaimed politician on Monday, Noida Police is also reportedly coordinating with other police forces to nab him. As per available information, 12 teams have been formed to trace Shrikant Tyagi who has been on the run since the video of him abusing a woman at Noida’s Grand Omaxe society went viral.

