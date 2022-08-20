A day after the former chief of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede lodged a police complaint in Mumbai that he received a death threat from an unidentified Twitter user, Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar too is said to have received multiple deaths threats, according to TOI. “The death threats against Wankhede’s wife came even before the threats to the ex-NCB chief," reports the Times of India.

Wankhede himself received the death threat on Thursday from a Twitter handle that was reportedly created just a day before he received the threat. The Indian Revenue Service officer had visited the suburban Goregaon Police Station on Friday morning where he filed an official complaint.

The timing of the threat is key as it came just a day after an FIR was registered against jailed NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming Wankhede over his caste certificate. During his term as minister, Malik had accused Wankhede of using a bogus caste certificate to get his government job, a charge that was cleared by the Maharashtra government earlier this week.

According to officials, a non-cognisable offence was registered under section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code after Wankhede’s complaint. The cyber cell of Mumbai Police is conducting a probe into the matter.

Wankhede had shot fame in 2020 during his stint as the Mumbai Zonal Director of the NCB after the probe into the drugs cases post the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which several other film personalities were targeted. His popularity rose even further following the October 2021 arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, after a raid on an alleged drug party aboard a cruise ship, though Aryan Khan was awarded a clean chit by the NCB months later.

