Not Just SpiceJet, Vistara & IndiGo Also Reported Snags. Airlines Struggling to Stay Afloat? List Here

Over the last few days, airlines such as - SpiceJet, Vistara, and Indigo - have reported technical glitches in their planes, with passengers and crew members on board. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken cognizance of such incidents and also ordered an investigation. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently reacted to one of these mishaps and said that passenger safety is paramount. “Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected," the minister tweeted.

Budget carrier SpiceJet has reported glitches like malfunction in fuel indicator, windshield cracks, fault in weather radar and smoke in cabin in its aircrafts, while Vistara flight’s engine got failed after landing at Delhi airport. IndiGo flight too had reported smoke in the aircraft after it landed at its destination.

Meanwhile, the DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following eight technical malfunction incidents in the last 18 days.

Here’s a list of incidents that took place recently on flights with passengers and crew members on board:

July 5: SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator on Tuesday morning. According to officials of the DGCA, the Boeing 737 Max aircraft started showing unusual fuel quantity reduction from its left tank when it was mid-air, following which it was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan. No visual leak was observed from the left tank when an inspection was done at the Karachi airport, they said. Apparently, there was a problem with the aircraft’s light indicator machinery, but it could not be repaired immediately so another aircraft was arranged to take the passengers to Dubai, the official added.

July 5: On the same day, SpiceJet’s Kandla-Mumbai flight made an emergency landing in Maharashtra’s Mumbai after cracks were noticed on the outer windshield of the aircraft mid-air. All passengers and crew members on board are said to be safe. The Q400 plane did not face any cabin pressurisation issues, DGCA officials noted. Issuing a statement, SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla-Mumbai). During cruise at FL230 (23,000 feet altitude), P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai."

July 5: SpiceJet cargo plane bound for China’s Chongqing returned to Kolkata after finding its weather radar was faulty. “On July 05, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC decided to return back to Kolkata. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata," the SpiceJet statement said.

July 5: The cabin crew of an IndiGo’s Raipur-Indore flight on Tuesday observed smoke in the aircraft after it landed at its destination. All the passengers were able to disembark from the A320 aircraft safely, DGCA said, adding that the investigating is underway. IndiGo did not respond to new agency PTI’s request for a statement on this matter.

June 19: An engine on SpiceJet’s Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after taking off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.

