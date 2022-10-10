Not Justified ‘Repeated’ Summons to Former Minister Thomas Issac in KIIFB Probe: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court has kept on hold issuing of further summons to former finance minister Thomas Issac for two months by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Former finance minister and senior CPM leader Thomas Issac had approached the high court challenging the summons issued by the ED for investigation into the alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation related to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) when he was the state finance minister.

Issac was asked to submit bank account and foreign travel details of himself and family members of the last 10 years.

The court while considering the petition by Issac had asked ED why those documents were required at the preliminary stage of investigation. The court also asked what is the material before the ED that required submitting these documents at the first instance as they were personal.

“Although the enquiry by the ED is not liable to be interdicted, there is no justification for petitioners to be repeatedly summoned by the officers of the ED," the Court said.

The ED, however, argued that the investigation is at preliminary stage and issuing summons was legitimate under FEMA Act. It also said Issac has been summoned as a “witness" at this point.

Issac had approached the court stating that the ED has asked for such personal details without even clarifying the offence he had committed.

The case has now been posted for November 11 and the Reserve Bank of India has been included as respondents.

