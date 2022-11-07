Not Pakistan, Western Elites, Islamist Groups Behind Anti-Hinduism: Academic Salvatore Babones

Noted Australian academic Salvatore Babones, who is on his India trip, raised the issue of growing “institutional hatred" against India by the “West" in his exclusive article to the Firstpost on November 7. He stressed that many Indians think Pakistan is behind recent hate crimes against Indians in the UK, US and Canada, but it is the Western elites who are using Islamist militants as the “shock troops for their own anti-Hinduism".

“Many Indians see the hand of Pakistan (or even China) behind this unholy alliance. This is to misunderstand the arrow of influence. Western elites are not being duped by Islamist militants into hating India," Babones wrote in the article for the Firstpost.

He further said anti-Hinduism, which was relatively muted in the first half of the century of modern India’s Independence, has broken out lately in places like Leicester, Toronto and New Jersey.

The “unholy alliance" between the West and global Islamists are the root cause of violence against Indians in these countries. It is the groups linked to Islamist extremism, who have convinced the West to support their fight and aggression against India and Indians, Babones explained.

Clashes began on August 28 when a Muslim restaurant in Leicester in the UK “disrespected" the Indian flag before the final result of India and Pakistan cricket match for the Asia Cup 2022. Videos and reports were circulating on social media that Pakistan organised gangs for vandalising and terrorising Hindus in Leicester City.

Last month, India alleged hate crime at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton, and raised alarm following previous charges of separatist and racist activity in Canada.

In the US in September, a Californian resident uploaded a video on YouTube in which a Sikh man is seen calling him “ugly Hindu" and “dirty Hindu".

In another incident, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside a Hindu temple in New York was vandalised. A statement by the Hindu American Foundation said “six men (were) smashing the statue with a sledgehammer while hurling slurs and making repeated calls for Khalistan", as quoted by ThePrint.

