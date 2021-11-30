Not Yet Jabbed? Kerala CM Says Medical Bills Won’t be Paid for Unvaccinated Who Catch Covid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that those not cooperating with the covid prevention activities will not be given free treatment in case of infection.

“The treatment expense of those turning Covid-19 positive without having taken the vaccine will not be borne by the government," Vijayan said.

He added that those who cannot take the vaccine because of their health condition or due to an allergy will have to submit a government doctor’s certificate stating the same.

“Those teachers and non-teaching staff who have not been vaccinated due to allergy or health issues should submit government doctor’s certificate. Others will have to produce RT-PCR negative certificate once in seven days. The cash for the RTPCR tests should be borne by the individuals themselves," he said.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of students in schools and colleges and will be applicable on those working in offices and those interacting with public, the chief minister said.

Vijayan has instructed administrations to strengthen caution in the backdrop of the emergence of the Omicron varient.

“Travel history of those coming from abroad should be thoroughly looked into and protocol should be followed strictly," he said.

A special vaccination drive will be organised in Kerala from December 1 to 15. School timings will remain same and differently-abled children will be given permission to come to schools.

At a review meeting to check Covid-19 preparedness, it was decided to not give more relaxations in due to the fear caused by the new Covid-19 variant.

